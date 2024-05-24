Anomali Agentic SOC Logo

Anomali Agentic SOC

AI-driven SOC platform with unified data lake, threat intel, and automation

Security Operations
Commercial
Anomali Agentic SOC Description

Anomali Agentic SOC is a security operations platform built on three architectural layers: a unified security data lake, threat intelligence enrichment, and AI-driven automation. The platform centralizes security telemetry from cloud, endpoint, network, and identity sources into a unified security data lake that supports real-time and historical analysis without the performance constraints of traditional SIEMs. The data lake enables searching and correlating years of security data in seconds while eliminating retention tradeoffs. ThreatStream Next-Gen provides the intelligence layer, continuously enriching security data with real-world threat intelligence including adversary profiles, infrastructure details, TTPs, and campaign context. This enrichment helps analysts understand threat actor attribution and campaign relationships beyond basic event data. The agentic AI layer automates detection, investigation, and response workflows. AI agents reason over the data lake and threat intelligence to guide investigations, recommend actions, and automate response for repeatable threats while maintaining human oversight. The platform integrates with existing security tools including SIEM, SOAR, EDR, and other security infrastructure components to operationalize threat intelligence across the security stack.

Anomali Agentic SOC is AI-driven SOC platform with unified data lake, threat intel, and automation developed by Anomali. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, SIEM.

