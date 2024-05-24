Alert Logic Log Management Solution Description

Alert Logic Log Management Solution is a cloud-based platform that collects, aggregates, and stores event log files from cloud, server, application, security, container, and network assets across hybrid environments. The solution supports automated deployment of lightweight collectors across Windows, Linux, and custom applications. The platform processes and analyzes log data using 4,800+ security parsers to identify indicators of compromise, unauthorized privilege escalations, brute force attempts, and malicious user activities. It provides centralized log storage with access to both raw and normalized event log data for forensic investigations and compliance audits. The solution includes pre-configured compliance reports and alerts for GDPR, PCI DSS 4.0, SOC 2, HIPAA, and SOX regulations. Automated report delivery to compliance officers and auditors is supported, along with daily log reporting and analytics capabilities. The platform monitors user activity in real-time across environments and collects log data from containerized applications. An Application Registry within the console provides a centralized repository for configuring integrations with third-party platforms for log collection. Log storage is maintained in SSAE 18 verified data centers with protection against loss, unauthorized access, or modification. The solution is designed to handle petabytes of log data with long-term retention capabilities required for regulatory compliance.