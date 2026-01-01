Elastic Streams Processing Description

Elastic Streams Processing is a log management and processing solution within Elastic Observability that addresses challenges in log parsing, analysis, and incident response. The platform provides capabilities for building, testing, and deploying parsing logic on live data streams without requiring extensive Grok pattern expertise. The solution includes data quality monitoring through failure store insights, allowing teams to track parsing errors and data ingestion issues. It implements a reconciliation architecture for system robustness and offers retention management capabilities for controlling data lifecycles using DSL or ILM policies. Streams Processing integrates AI-driven features for incident response, combining machine learning anomaly detection with ES|QL query language and AI Assistant functionality. The platform supports correlation of OpenTelemetry traces with ECS-formatted logs and provides centralized configuration management through OpAMP protocol. The system includes metrics exploration capabilities using ES|QL and Discover interfaces, enabling analysis of time-series data. It offers visibility into data quality issues and provides a unified interface for monitoring log streams during investigations. The platform is designed to transform logs from noisy data sources into actionable investigation signals, supporting both cloud and on-premises deployments with integration into the broader Elastic Stack ecosystem.