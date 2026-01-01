Elastic Streams Processing Logo

Elastic Streams Processing

Log parsing and processing platform for observability and incident response

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Elastic Streams Processing Description

Elastic Streams Processing is a log management and processing solution within Elastic Observability that addresses challenges in log parsing, analysis, and incident response. The platform provides capabilities for building, testing, and deploying parsing logic on live data streams without requiring extensive Grok pattern expertise. The solution includes data quality monitoring through failure store insights, allowing teams to track parsing errors and data ingestion issues. It implements a reconciliation architecture for system robustness and offers retention management capabilities for controlling data lifecycles using DSL or ILM policies. Streams Processing integrates AI-driven features for incident response, combining machine learning anomaly detection with ES|QL query language and AI Assistant functionality. The platform supports correlation of OpenTelemetry traces with ECS-formatted logs and provides centralized configuration management through OpAMP protocol. The system includes metrics exploration capabilities using ES|QL and Discover interfaces, enabling analysis of time-series data. It offers visibility into data quality issues and provides a unified interface for monitoring log streams during investigations. The platform is designed to transform logs from noisy data sources into actionable investigation signals, supporting both cloud and on-premises deployments with integration into the broader Elastic Stack ecosystem.

Elastic Streams Processing FAQ

Common questions about Elastic Streams Processing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Elastic Streams Processing is Log parsing and processing platform for observability and incident response developed by Elastic. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AWS, Anomaly Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →