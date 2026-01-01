Gurucul AI POWERED NEXT-GEN SIEM Description

Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM is a security information and event management platform that integrates SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, and Data Pipeline Management capabilities into a unified solution. The platform utilizes over 4,000 machine learning detection models for behavioral threat detection and provides 98% alignment with the MITRE ATT&CK framework. The system offers agentic AI capabilities that operate across the threat lifecycle, performing triage, escalation, and response functions while maintaining transparency in decision-making. The platform includes an AI SOC Analyst feature for automated investigation and response activities. Gurucul supports flexible deployment options including SaaS, cloud, on-premise, and hybrid configurations. The platform allows organizations to bring their own data lake and provides universal federated search across heterogeneous environments and data stores. It includes a native Data Pipeline Manager for data ingestion and management. The solution provides dynamic risk prioritization and scoring for threats, with detection capabilities covering zero-day threats, data exfiltration, and identity-based attacks. It includes built-in compliance features and ships with over 10,000 content items including detection rules and playbooks. The platform offers customizable response playbooks, auto-generated reports, and enriched investigation capabilities. It is designed to reduce false positives, investigation time, and mean time to respond through behavioral analytics and automation.