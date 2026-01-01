Gurucul AI POWERED NEXT-GEN SIEM Logo

Gurucul AI POWERED NEXT-GEN SIEM

AI-powered SIEM unifying SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, and DPM capabilities

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Gurucul AI POWERED NEXT-GEN SIEM Description

Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM is a security information and event management platform that integrates SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, and Data Pipeline Management capabilities into a unified solution. The platform utilizes over 4,000 machine learning detection models for behavioral threat detection and provides 98% alignment with the MITRE ATT&CK framework. The system offers agentic AI capabilities that operate across the threat lifecycle, performing triage, escalation, and response functions while maintaining transparency in decision-making. The platform includes an AI SOC Analyst feature for automated investigation and response activities. Gurucul supports flexible deployment options including SaaS, cloud, on-premise, and hybrid configurations. The platform allows organizations to bring their own data lake and provides universal federated search across heterogeneous environments and data stores. It includes a native Data Pipeline Manager for data ingestion and management. The solution provides dynamic risk prioritization and scoring for threats, with detection capabilities covering zero-day threats, data exfiltration, and identity-based attacks. It includes built-in compliance features and ships with over 10,000 content items including detection rules and playbooks. The platform offers customizable response playbooks, auto-generated reports, and enriched investigation capabilities. It is designed to reduce false positives, investigation time, and mean time to respond through behavioral analytics and automation.

Gurucul AI POWERED NEXT-GEN SIEM FAQ

Common questions about Gurucul AI POWERED NEXT-GEN SIEM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Gurucul AI POWERED NEXT-GEN SIEM is AI-powered SIEM unifying SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, and DPM capabilities developed by Gurucul. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Behavioral Analysis.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →