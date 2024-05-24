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SIEMonster

by SIEMonster

SIEM platform for security monitoring and event management

Security Operations Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Aws
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SIEMonster Description

SIEMonster is a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform designed for security monitoring and event management. The product is available as a DIY installation through AWS Marketplace or as a managed SaaS offering. The platform can be deployed directly on AWS infrastructure using IAM users or roles with administrative access. SIEMonster requires proper AWS License Manager permissions for deployment and does not support deployment using AWS root accounts or temporary sessions. SIEMonster offers both self-service deployment options for organizations that prefer to manage their own infrastructure and managed services for those who want the vendor to handle deployment and ongoing operations. The product is currently at version 5 and provides security teams with capabilities for monitoring and analyzing security events across their environment. Organizations can access product demonstrations through pre-recorded walkthroughs that cover the platform's design and functionality. The solution is positioned for use across various industries and regions globally, with deployment options tailored to different organizational needs and technical capabilities.

SIEMonster FAQ

Common questions about SIEMonster including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SIEMonster is SIEM platform for security monitoring and event management developed by SIEMonster. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AWS.

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