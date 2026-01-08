WatchGuard Cloud Description

WatchGuard Cloud is a centralized cloud-based management platform that provides unified visibility and control across WatchGuard's security product portfolio. The platform serves as the management hub for the Unified Security Platform, enabling administrators to manage network security, endpoint security, Wi-Fi, identity protection, and other security solutions from a single interface. The platform offers real-time threat monitoring and network activity visibility with customizable dashboards that can be filtered by time period, device, and other parameters. Administrators can add, remove, and reorganize widgets to display critical security data. WatchGuard Cloud supports management of multiple security domains including network security with configuration control and threat monitoring, endpoint security with unified monitoring and response capabilities, secure Wi-Fi with centralized configuration and guest access management, and identity protection with MFA policy enforcement and user synchronization. The platform includes WatchGuard ThreatSync, which uses AI technology for automated threat detection and response across IT environments. It also supports FireCloud Total Access for zero trust access management, enabling consistent security policies across remote, cloud, and on-premises environments. The cloud-native architecture allows administrators to manage security infrastructure from any location with internet connectivity. The platform provides reporting capabilities with customizable reports for demonstrating security posture and compliance.