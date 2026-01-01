UnderDefense Managed SIEM Solutions Description

UnderDefense Managed SIEM Solutions is a managed security information and event management service that provides 24/7 monitoring through an AI-assisted Security Operations Center. The service handles SIEM deployment, configuration, and ongoing management to reduce the operational burden on internal security teams. The platform offers SIEM-as-a-Service with a pay-as-you-go pricing model, eliminating the need for capital investments in hardware and software. Deployment time is advertised as 20 minutes for initial setup and log ingestion readiness. The service includes log aggregation, normalization, and selection of security-relevant data from customer environments. UnderDefense provides access to a library of over 1000 correlation rules aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, claiming 99% coverage across the kill chain. The service includes custom rule tuning based on customer use cases to reduce false positives and improve detection accuracy. Security analysts perform threat hunting activities, correlating hosts, risks, vulnerabilities, and threats across the monitored environment. The managed service includes incident investigation and response support with a 20-minute SLA for critical threats. Monthly reporting, dedicated account management, and compliance support are provided as part of the service. The platform is designed to address common SIEM challenges including tuning complexity, alert fatigue, and resource constraints faced by security teams.