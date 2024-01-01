Python library and command line tools for log visualization with interactive plots.
Logdissect is a CLI utility and Python library for analyzing log files and other data. It can parse, merge, filter, and export data (to log files, or JSON). Installing: To install the latest release, see the latest instructions on the releases page. To install the development source, see the instructions in CONTRIBUTING.md. Usage Options: usage: logdissect.py [-h] [--dhost DHOST] [--grep PATTERN] [--last LAST] [--process PROCESS] [--protocol PROTOCOL] [--range RANGE] [--utc] [--rdhost DHOST] [--rgrep PATTERN] [--rprocess PROCESS] [--rprotocol PROTOCOL] [--rshost SHOST] [--rsource SOURCE] [--shost SHOST] [--source SOURCE] [--linejson LINEJSON] [--outlog OUTLOG] [--label LABEL] [--sojson SOJSON] [--pretty] [--version] [--verbose] [-s] [--list-parsers] [-p PARSER] [-z] [-t TZONE] [file [file ...]] For library documentation, see the module documentation.
Python library and command line tools for log visualization with interactive plots.
Sysdig is a system visibility tool with native container support.
A service that analyzes and visualizes security data to investigate potential security issues.
Python application to translate Zeek logs into ElasticSearch's bulk load JSON format with detailed instructions and features.
A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.
A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.