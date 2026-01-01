Graylog AI-Powered Security & IT Operations Description

Graylog is a security information and event management (SIEM) platform that combines log management, security operations, and API security capabilities. The platform provides centralized log collection, analysis, and storage with flexible deployment options including cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments. The platform includes AI-powered features for threat detection, investigation automation, and security operations. It offers real-time security monitoring with long-term log retention and visibility. The system includes built-in pipeline management for log routing and data tier management without additional licensing costs. Graylog provides capabilities for detecting security threats, tracking API abuse, and centralizing logs across infrastructure. The platform includes features for data archiving with preview capabilities, allowing users to restore only needed data without ingesting costs. It supports custom dashboards, alerting, and audit event collection from applications and servers. The platform is designed for both security and operations teams, offering detection, investigation, and response capabilities. It includes risk scoring functionality and supports compliance requirements through centralized logging and audit trails. Graylog can be deployed as a managed cloud service, self-hosted cloud deployment, or on-premises installation.