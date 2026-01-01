Logsign USO Platform Logo

SIEM platform with compliance reporting for regulatory standards

Logsign USO Platform Description

Logsign USO Platform is a SIEM solution that centralizes log data collection, storage, and management for compliance and security monitoring. The platform collects logs from IDS/IPS, network devices, Microsoft Windows, and applications. The platform includes over 1,200 pre-built compliance reports covering regulations such as PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, HIPAA, SOX, FISMA, GLBA, GDPR, KVKK, KRITIS, and NIS2. Reports can be customized and exported in PDF, Excel, and HTML formats. For forensic purposes, logs are cryptographically signed and verified to maintain integrity and originality. The platform retains logs for durations required by compliance standards. The system monitors network changes, user activities, and identifies abnormal traffic patterns and suspicious behavior. It consolidates data from systems, networks, and audit logs to provide visibility across the organization. Logsign USO Platform detects anomalies through real-time monitoring and generates alerts for security teams. The solution supports incident detection, response, and management workflows for maintaining security posture and meeting regulatory requirements.

