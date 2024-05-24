Dynatrace Application Observability
Dynatrace Application Observability Description
Dynatrace Application Observability is an application performance monitoring platform that provides visibility into application performance, service health, and infrastructure dependencies. The platform offers automated topology discovery and continuous monitoring for cloud-native workloads, microservices, Kubernetes environments, and serverless functions. The solution includes distributed tracing capabilities that track requests across services and infrastructure components. It provides code-level profiling with thread analysis, CPU profiling down to individual methods, and memory allocation analysis to identify performance bottlenecks and memory leaks. Database monitoring features include health metrics for database instances, SQL statement performance visibility, and service-to-database dependency mapping. The platform supports OpenTelemetry for signal integration and provides analytics through its Grail data lakehouse. It includes AI-powered root cause analysis, version and deployment analytics, and interactive exploratory analytics. The solution monitors application health, availability, and security vulnerabilities. Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) capabilities include pre-built compliance policies for CIS, DORA, and DISA STIG standards, with automated prioritization and compliance reporting. The platform baselines response times and error rates for serverless functions and container services at scale. The solution integrates with major cloud platforms including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as Linux and Windows environments. It offers over 750 integrations and supports custom extensions.
