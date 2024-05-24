Dynatrace Application Observability Logo

Dynatrace Application Observability

APM platform for monitoring app performance, cloud-native workloads & databases

Security Operations Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Dynatrace Application Observability Description

Dynatrace Application Observability is an application performance monitoring platform that provides visibility into application performance, service health, and infrastructure dependencies. The platform offers automated topology discovery and continuous monitoring for cloud-native workloads, microservices, Kubernetes environments, and serverless functions. The solution includes distributed tracing capabilities that track requests across services and infrastructure components. It provides code-level profiling with thread analysis, CPU profiling down to individual methods, and memory allocation analysis to identify performance bottlenecks and memory leaks. Database monitoring features include health metrics for database instances, SQL statement performance visibility, and service-to-database dependency mapping. The platform supports OpenTelemetry for signal integration and provides analytics through its Grail data lakehouse. It includes AI-powered root cause analysis, version and deployment analytics, and interactive exploratory analytics. The solution monitors application health, availability, and security vulnerabilities. Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) capabilities include pre-built compliance policies for CIS, DORA, and DISA STIG standards, with automated prioritization and compliance reporting. The platform baselines response times and error rates for serverless functions and container services at scale. The solution integrates with major cloud platforms including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as Linux and Windows environments. It offers over 750 integrations and supports custom extensions.

Dynatrace Application Observability FAQ

Common questions about Dynatrace Application Observability including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Dynatrace Application Observability is APM platform for monitoring app performance, cloud-native workloads & databases developed by Dynatrace. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Observability, Cloud Native, Kubernetes Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox