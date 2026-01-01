Gravwell Security Data Platform
Security data platform for log analysis, metrics, and threat hunting
Gravwell Security Data Platform
Security data platform for log analysis, metrics, and threat hunting
Gravwell Security Data Platform Description
Gravwell Security Data Platform is a security data platform that provides log analysis, metrics collection, and security monitoring capabilities. The platform operates as a structure-on-read data lake that ingests data sources in their raw form without requiring normalization at ingest time. It supports various data types including PCAP network captures. The platform uses an analytics pipeline query language that allows queries to evolve as environments change, with questions not needing to be predetermined at ingest time. The system is designed to handle large data volumes with an indexer-based pricing model that does not charge based on data ingestion volume. Gravwell can be deployed in on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments. The platform includes AI-powered log analysis capabilities through Logbot AI. Installation and updates are performed through standard package management commands. The platform offers multiple editions: Community Edition for small commercial projects, Pro Edition for single business units, Enterprise Edition for critical environments and enterprise SOCs, and Cloud Edition for outsourced hosting and maintenance. Each customer receives access to a dedicated support expert through the mission support program. The system stores data in its raw form on disk and provides analytics capabilities for security operations, threat hunting, and incident investigation across cyber, IT, and OT environments.
Gravwell Security Data Platform FAQ
Common questions about Gravwell Security Data Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Gravwell Security Data Platform is Security data platform for log analysis, metrics, and threat hunting developed by Gravwell. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Hybrid Cloud, Log Analysis.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership