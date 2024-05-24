Tsuga Unified Observability Description

Tsuga Unified Observability is an observability platform that operates within customer-owned cloud infrastructure. The platform provides log management, application performance management, and infrastructure metrics monitoring capabilities. The solution is designed to address data sovereignty requirements by keeping telemetry data within the customer's own cloud environment. It follows an open-source first approach with OpenTelemetry compatibility, allowing organizations to use their existing collectors and storage systems without vendor lock-in. The platform includes an observability pipeline for processing and routing telemetry data, along with a sensitive data scanner to detect potential data leakage in telemetry streams. It incorporates AI-assisted troubleshooting features for root cause analysis. Tsuga operates under a managed service model where the infrastructure runs in the customer's cloud but is managed by Tsuga. The architecture supports compliance requirements related to data residency and PII handling. The platform is built to handle large-scale data volumes with query capabilities designed for petabyte-scale environments. The solution provides enterprise-grade access controls for team and partner collaboration, with integrations available for various data sources and systems.