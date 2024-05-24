Cribl Lake Description

Cribl Lake is a data lake solution designed for storing and managing telemetry data from various sources. The platform provides centralized storage for raw, structured, and unstructured data in open formats without requiring pre-defined schemas. The solution supports tiered storage to align data retention with value and usage patterns. Users can store data directly from sources, eliminating intermediate processing layers. Data can be stored in customer-controlled storage through a bring-your-own-storage (BYOS) model or in Cribl-managed infrastructure. Cribl Lake includes Lakehouse functionality for performing searches on stored data across multiple storage tiers. The platform provides federated access to query data across different lakes, regions, and storage locations. Workload isolation prevents query interference during concurrent operations. The system supports replay operations to route historical data to different destinations for reanalysis. Users can define retention policies to meet compliance requirements and set access controls based on user roles. Data can be ingested directly into the lake or routed through Cribl Stream for processing. The platform is designed to reduce SIEM storage costs by routing only critical data to SIEM tools while storing non-critical data in the lake for long-term retention and future access.