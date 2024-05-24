Tanium Integrity Monitor
File and registry integrity monitoring for compliance and change detection
Tanium Integrity Monitor
File and registry integrity monitoring for compliance and change detection
Tanium Integrity Monitor Description
Tanium Integrity Monitor provides file and registry integrity monitoring capabilities across enterprise environments. The product monitors endpoint kernels and low-level subsystems to capture file and registry change events in real-time. The solution supports multiple operating systems including Windows, Linux, Solaris, and AIX, integrating them into a unified workflow and reporting structure. The Client Recorder Extension captures comprehensive event histories including who, what, when, where, and how information for each change. The product includes automated event labeling and categorization capabilities using rules and defined criteria to reduce false positives and improve signal-to-noise ratios. Users can investigate recent events and perform drill-down actions for detailed analysis. Pre-built watchlist templates are provided for regulatory frameworks including PCI-DSS, CIS Critical Security Control 3, HIPAA, SOX, and NERC-CIP. These templates contain critical files, directories, and registry items for Windows and Linux systems. The solution provides metrics including unexpected change events per endpoint, expected versus unexpected change events, mean time to investigate unexpected changes, and server coverage statistics. Organizations can create custom configurations or utilize the provided templates to address specific compliance requirements.
Tanium Integrity Monitor FAQ
Common questions about Tanium Integrity Monitor including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Tanium Integrity Monitor is File and registry integrity monitoring for compliance and change detection developed by Tanium. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Log Management.
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