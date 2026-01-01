Logsign SAP Security Logo

Logsign SAP Security

SIEM platform for SAP security monitoring and threat detection

Logsign SAP Security Description

Logsign SAP Security is a security solution that integrates with SAP systems to provide monitoring and threat detection capabilities. The platform collects SAP logs and delivers normalized and enriched datasets for security analysis. The solution provides centralized security monitoring for SAP environments, offering visibility into security events and potential threats. It correlates disparate events to detect anomalies within SAP systems and enables incident investigation capabilities. The platform includes customizable dashboards for visualizing security data and threats. It supports automated responses to security events based on pre-configured rules, which can trigger actions within SAP systems. Logsign SAP Security assists with regulatory compliance requirements by providing monitoring and reporting capabilities for SAP environments. The solution aims to reduce security breach risks through continuous monitoring and rapid threat detection. The platform is built on the Logsign USO (Unified Security Operations) Platform architecture, which handles data collection, normalization, enrichment, analytics, and visualization for SAP security data.

Logsign SAP Security is SIEM platform for SAP security monitoring and threat detection developed by Logsign. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Anomaly Detection, Automation.

