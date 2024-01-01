visualize_logs

A collection of detections for Panther SIEM with detailed setup instructions.
A Python library and command line tools to provide log visualization. The plots are interactive and you can select borders around the pieces you would like to zoom into. You can double click to zoom out. When viewing the plots, JavaScript needs to be turned on. The plot controls will be in the upper right hand corner of the plot. The plot will look different depending on your browser and the size of your browser.
Sysmon for Linux is a tool that monitors and logs system activity with advanced filtering to identify malicious activity.
A centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open source big data technologies.
HoneyView is a tool for analyzing honeyd logfiles graphically and textually.
ElastAlert is a framework for alerting on anomalies in Elasticsearch data.
A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.