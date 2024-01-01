visualize_logs 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A Python library and command line tools to provide log visualization. The plots are interactive and you can select borders around the pieces you would like to zoom into. You can double click to zoom out. When viewing the plots, JavaScript needs to be turned on. The plot controls will be in the upper right hand corner of the plot. The plot will look different depending on your browser and the size of your browser.