Sekoia SOC Platform
AI-powered SOC platform with threat intelligence for detection and response
Sekoia SOC Platform
AI-powered SOC platform with threat intelligence for detection and response
Sekoia SOC Platform Description
Sekoia SOC Platform is a security operations center solution that combines artificial intelligence capabilities with threat intelligence to support security teams in detection and incident response activities. The platform centralizes data management and provides operational streamlining for SOC resources. The solution includes proprietary cyber threat intelligence and over 900 detection rules for real-time monitoring and detection capabilities. It integrates native intelligence to help security teams understand malicious activity and uses automation to reduce incident response times. The platform is designed to provide visibility into security environments and supports both internal SOC teams and managed security service providers (MSSPs). It offers centralized management of security data and aims to optimize resource allocation within security operations centers. The solution provides detection capabilities that operate continuously and includes features for incident management workflows. The platform incorporates AI technology to assist security teams throughout the detection-to-response process and leverages threat intelligence to enhance security operations.
Sekoia SOC Platform FAQ
Common questions about Sekoia SOC Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Sekoia SOC Platform is AI-powered SOC platform with threat intelligence for detection and response developed by Sekoia.io. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Detection Rules.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox