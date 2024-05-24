Sekoia SOC Platform Logo

Sekoia SOC Platform Description

Sekoia SOC Platform is a security operations center solution that combines artificial intelligence capabilities with threat intelligence to support security teams in detection and incident response activities. The platform centralizes data management and provides operational streamlining for SOC resources. The solution includes proprietary cyber threat intelligence and over 900 detection rules for real-time monitoring and detection capabilities. It integrates native intelligence to help security teams understand malicious activity and uses automation to reduce incident response times. The platform is designed to provide visibility into security environments and supports both internal SOC teams and managed security service providers (MSSPs). It offers centralized management of security data and aims to optimize resource allocation within security operations centers. The solution provides detection capabilities that operate continuously and includes features for incident management workflows. The platform incorporates AI technology to assist security teams throughout the detection-to-response process and leverages threat intelligence to enhance security operations.

Sekoia SOC Platform is AI-powered SOC platform with threat intelligence for detection and response developed by Sekoia.io. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Detection Rules.

