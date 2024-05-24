CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Cyberbit Operational Cyber SOC Intelligence Logo

Cyberbit Operational Cyber SOC Intelligence

by Cyberbit

SOC intelligence platform for operational cyber security operations

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Security Operations24 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
APIBuild market maps, track competitors, monitor vendorsRequest API Access

Cyberbit Operational Cyber SOC Intelligence Description

Cyberbit Operational Cyber SOC Intelligence is a platform designed for Security Operations Center (SOC) teams to manage and enhance their operational cyber security capabilities. The product focuses on providing intelligence and operational support for SOC environments. Based on the product name and positioning, the platform addresses operational aspects of SOC management, including intelligence gathering, analysis, and coordination of security operations activities. The solution is intended to support SOC analysts and security teams in their day-to-day operational tasks. The platform is positioned within Cyberbit's product portfolio as a specialized solution for SOC operations, suggesting integration with broader security operations workflows and processes. The tool is designed for enterprise security teams managing complex security operations environments. Note: The provided URL returned a 404 error, limiting the availability of detailed product information. This description is based on the product name and general understanding of SOC intelligence platforms in the cybersecurity industry.

Cyberbit Operational Cyber SOC Intelligence FAQ

Common questions about Cyberbit Operational Cyber SOC Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cyberbit Operational Cyber SOC Intelligence is SOC intelligence platform for operational cyber security operations developed by Cyberbit. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
Application Security
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools
Threat Management
Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud
Cloud Security
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Pentest Lab Logo
Pentest Lab

Local pentest lab using docker compose to spin up victim and attacker services.

0
SQL Injection Labs Logo
SQL Injection Labs

A project developed for pentesters to practice SQL Injection concepts in a controlled environment.

0
Damn Vulnerable Web Services Logo
Damn Vulnerable Web Services

An intentionally vulnerable web application containing multiple web service security flaws designed for educational purposes and security testing practice.

0
Cyber Warfare Range LLC Logo
Cyber Warfare Range LLC

A non-profit organization providing live-fire cyber warfare ranges for training and up-skilling cybersecurity professionals.

0
hackxor Logo
hackxor

A platform offering hacking missions to test and enhance skills.

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Operations
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
521
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
406
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
297
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
290
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
282
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox