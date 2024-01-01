Fabric Platform by BlackStork 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that aims to streamline and automate the report generation process. It offers: 1. A private-cloud platform for advanced cybersecurity reporting and collaboration. 2. An open-source command-line tool for reporting workflow automation. 3. A configuration language for creating reusable templates. 4. Integration with OpenAI's language models for content generation. 5. A collection of community-supported templates for various security use cases, including security operations, threat intelligence analysis, penetration testing, and certifications. The platform is designed to improve consistency in reporting, enhance collaboration among team members, and reduce threat response time through automation.