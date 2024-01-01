Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo

Fabric Platform by BlackStork

0.0

Report Issue

Visit WebsitePromote

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that aims to streamline and automate the report generation process. It offers: 1. A private-cloud platform for advanced cybersecurity reporting and collaboration. 2. An open-source command-line tool for reporting workflow automation. 3. A configuration language for creating reusable templates. 4. Integration with OpenAI's language models for content generation. 5. A collection of community-supported templates for various security use cases, including security operations, threat intelligence analysis, penetration testing, and certifications. The platform is designed to improve consistency in reporting, enhance collaboration among team members, and reduce threat response time through automation.

Security Operations
Free
security-operationsautomationreportingcollaborationopen-source

FEATURES

This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.

Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.

Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.

ALTERNATIVES

SyntheticSun Logo
SyntheticSun
0.0

A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies.

Security Operations
Free
awssecurity-automationserverlessthreat-intelligencemachine-learningkibana
Workflow Templates Repository Logo
Workflow Templates Repository
0.0

Repository of templates for Ayehu's workflows with the ability to design, execute, and automate IT and business processes.

Security Operations
Free
automationincident-response
Shuffle Automation Logo
Shuffle Automation
0.0

An automation platform with community support and documentation for easy development.

Security Operations
Free
automationcloud
Aurora Incident Response Logo
Aurora Incident Response
0.0

Incident Response Documentation tool for tracking findings and tasks.

Security Operations
Free
forensicsincident-responseincident-tracking
WALKOFF Logo
WALKOFF
0.0

WALKOFF is an automation framework for integrating capabilities and devices to streamline tasks.

Security Operations
Free
automationdevopsintegrationworkflow
DFIRTrack Logo
DFIRTrack
0.0

DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts.

Security Operations
Free
dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responseforensic-analysisincident-trackingincident-response-tool