Nothreat Platform Description

Nothreat Platform is a SIEM and Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) system that uses AI-driven automation and continuous incremental learning to detect and respond to cyber threats. The platform processes unlimited log volumes through its distributed architecture and correlates security events across hybrid infrastructure including cloud, IoT, network, and applications. The system integrates with existing security infrastructure such as firewalls, EDRs, SIEMs, and WAFs to provide automated threat containment. It leverages behavioral analysis rather than signature-based detection to identify zero-day attacks, lateral movement, privilege abuse, and insider threats. The platform aggregates threat intelligence from over 100 third-party sources and performs real-time correlation with sub-second detection capabilities. Nothreat includes deception technology through its CyberEcho component that deploys decoys to capture attacker behavior. The platform features automated response capabilities with configurable playbooks that can block, isolate, or disable threats without human intervention. It provides noise suppression to reduce false positives and alert fatigue by grouping related events into attack stories. The system supports AWS, Azure, GCP, on-premises, and hybrid environments. It offers unlimited data storage with rapid retrieval capabilities for historical analysis and forensic investigations. The platform distributes validated threat intelligence across connected security ecosystems to create collective defense.