Nothreat Platform Logo

Nothreat Platform

by Nothreat

AI-driven SIEM platform with unlimited data processing and automated response

Security Operations Commercial
Hybrid|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Security Operations12 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Nothreat Platform Description

Nothreat Platform is a SIEM and Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) system that uses AI-driven automation and continuous incremental learning to detect and respond to cyber threats. The platform processes unlimited log volumes through its distributed architecture and correlates security events across hybrid infrastructure including cloud, IoT, network, and applications. The system integrates with existing security infrastructure such as firewalls, EDRs, SIEMs, and WAFs to provide automated threat containment. It leverages behavioral analysis rather than signature-based detection to identify zero-day attacks, lateral movement, privilege abuse, and insider threats. The platform aggregates threat intelligence from over 100 third-party sources and performs real-time correlation with sub-second detection capabilities. Nothreat includes deception technology through its CyberEcho component that deploys decoys to capture attacker behavior. The platform features automated response capabilities with configurable playbooks that can block, isolate, or disable threats without human intervention. It provides noise suppression to reduce false positives and alert fatigue by grouping related events into attack stories. The system supports AWS, Azure, GCP, on-premises, and hybrid environments. It offers unlimited data storage with rapid retrieval capabilities for historical analysis and forensic investigations. The platform distributes validated threat intelligence across connected security ecosystems to create collective defense.

Nothreat Platform FAQ

Common questions about Nothreat Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Nothreat Platform is AI-driven SIEM platform with unlimited data processing and automated response developed by Nothreat. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Anomali Agentic SOC Logo
Anomali Agentic SOC

AI-driven SOC platform with unified data lake, threat intel, and automation

0
CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM Logo
CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM

AI-native SIEM platform for consolidating security tools and data

0
Senseon Intelligence Cloud Logo
Senseon Intelligence Cloud

AI-driven SIEM alternative with managed SOC for threat detection and response

0
BluSapphire OnePlatform Logo
BluSapphire OnePlatform

AI-powered, cloud-native SIEM platform with federated architecture & automation

0
H3C U-Center Unified O&M Cloud Logo
H3C U-Center Unified O&M Cloud

Unified O&M cloud platform for network and IT infrastructure management

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox