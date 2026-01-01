CyberSift Cybersecurity Solutions
CyberSift Cybersecurity Solutions
CyberSift Cybersecurity Solutions Description
CyberSift is a cybersecurity platform that provides multiple security solutions for enterprise environments. The platform includes a SIEM system that integrates threat intelligence and offers customizable defense strategies with adaptive threat severity, anomaly detection, and reporting capabilities. The suite includes TUTELA, a vulnerability assessment solution that scans networks to identify devices, operating systems, and application versions, providing severity-rated reports. CyberSift Drive offers secure file transfer capabilities with built-in threat detection, available as self-hosted or SaaS options. DNS Protect provides protection against phishing and malware sites across over 80 categories. WebProtect functions as a web application firewall deployable across multi-cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. The platform includes mobile endpoint security for iOS, Android, and ChromeOS devices. CyberSift offers SOC monitoring services with real-time threat detection and incident response. Additional services include penetration testing following PTES and OWASP Top 10 standards, covering infrastructure, web, Android, and desktop applications. The company provides security awareness training programs and compliance consulting for standards like ISO 27001. The platform incorporates machine learning algorithms and AI-powered tools, with a unified dashboard that consolidates SIEM, vulnerability detection, and host forensics data.
