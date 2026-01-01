Logz.io Observability Platform Description

Logz.io Observability Platform is a cloud-based observability solution that provides unified telemetry collection and analysis for distributed systems. The platform combines log management, infrastructure monitoring through metrics, and distributed tracing capabilities into a single interface. The platform includes an embedded AI Agent that performs automated root cause analysis, generates visualizations, and responds to natural language queries. The AI component is designed to accelerate troubleshooting workflows and surface trends across telemetry data. Log management capabilities allow users to filter and analyze log data to identify issues. The metrics component provides real-time performance tracking with anomaly detection. Distributed tracing offers visibility into system dependencies and performance bottlenecks across microservices architectures. The platform includes data optimization features to manage telemetry costs by identifying cost drivers and filtering unnecessary data. It supports migration paths from open-source tools like ELK Stack and Prometheus to a managed service model. Workflow-driven navigation is designed to guide users through investigation processes. The platform provides dashboards for visualizing telemetry data and supports alert configuration. It is built to handle large-scale data volumes and is recognized as an AWS Partner with competencies in DevOps, Security, Generative AI, Data & Analytics, and Small and Medium Business software.