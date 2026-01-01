Logz.io Observability Platform
Observability platform with log mgmt, metrics, tracing & AI-powered RCA
Logz.io Observability Platform
Observability platform with log mgmt, metrics, tracing & AI-powered RCA
Logz.io Observability Platform Description
Logz.io Observability Platform is a cloud-based observability solution that provides unified telemetry collection and analysis for distributed systems. The platform combines log management, infrastructure monitoring through metrics, and distributed tracing capabilities into a single interface. The platform includes an embedded AI Agent that performs automated root cause analysis, generates visualizations, and responds to natural language queries. The AI component is designed to accelerate troubleshooting workflows and surface trends across telemetry data. Log management capabilities allow users to filter and analyze log data to identify issues. The metrics component provides real-time performance tracking with anomaly detection. Distributed tracing offers visibility into system dependencies and performance bottlenecks across microservices architectures. The platform includes data optimization features to manage telemetry costs by identifying cost drivers and filtering unnecessary data. It supports migration paths from open-source tools like ELK Stack and Prometheus to a managed service model. Workflow-driven navigation is designed to guide users through investigation processes. The platform provides dashboards for visualizing telemetry data and supports alert configuration. It is built to handle large-scale data volumes and is recognized as an AWS Partner with competencies in DevOps, Security, Generative AI, Data & Analytics, and Small and Medium Business software.
Logz.io Observability Platform FAQ
Common questions about Logz.io Observability Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Logz.io Observability Platform is Observability platform with log mgmt, metrics, tracing & AI-powered RCA developed by Logz.io. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AWS, Anomaly Detection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership