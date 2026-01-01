Logz.io Observability Platform Logo

Logz.io Observability Platform

Observability platform with log mgmt, metrics, tracing & AI-powered RCA

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Logz.io Observability Platform Description

Logz.io Observability Platform is a cloud-based observability solution that provides unified telemetry collection and analysis for distributed systems. The platform combines log management, infrastructure monitoring through metrics, and distributed tracing capabilities into a single interface. The platform includes an embedded AI Agent that performs automated root cause analysis, generates visualizations, and responds to natural language queries. The AI component is designed to accelerate troubleshooting workflows and surface trends across telemetry data. Log management capabilities allow users to filter and analyze log data to identify issues. The metrics component provides real-time performance tracking with anomaly detection. Distributed tracing offers visibility into system dependencies and performance bottlenecks across microservices architectures. The platform includes data optimization features to manage telemetry costs by identifying cost drivers and filtering unnecessary data. It supports migration paths from open-source tools like ELK Stack and Prometheus to a managed service model. Workflow-driven navigation is designed to guide users through investigation processes. The platform provides dashboards for visualizing telemetry data and supports alert configuration. It is built to handle large-scale data volumes and is recognized as an AWS Partner with competencies in DevOps, Security, Generative AI, Data & Analytics, and Small and Medium Business software.

Logz.io Observability Platform FAQ

Common questions about Logz.io Observability Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Logz.io Observability Platform is Observability platform with log mgmt, metrics, tracing & AI-powered RCA developed by Logz.io. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AWS, Anomaly Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →