Grafana Enterprise is a self-managed observability platform that combines visualization, metrics, logs, and distributed tracing capabilities. The product consists of four main components: Enterprise Grafana for visualization and alerting with enterprise data source plugins, Enterprise Metrics for scalable Prometheus-based metric collection, Enterprise Logs for log indexing and analysis, and Enterprise Traces for distributed tracing. The platform is designed for horizontal scalability without artificial limits on metric and log volumes. It provides centralized authentication through LDAP and Active Directory integration, allowing organizations to manage user access and permissions across teams. The system includes audit logging capabilities that can export user event logs to files or Enterprise Logs for tracking activity. Data correlation features enable teams to view and analyze relationships between metrics, logs, and traces from a single interface. The architecture supports deployment across single or multiple clusters and can store application and infrastructure data centrally. The product includes support services from Grafana Labs, with access to team members who maintain the underlying open source projects including Prometheus, Grafana, Loki, and Tempo. Training and consulting services are available to help organizations establish instrumentation and deployment practices.
