Data lakehouse for observability, security, and business analytics at scale

Security Operations Commercial
Dynatrace Grail is a causal data lakehouse designed to unify and analyze observability, security, and business data. The platform uses a massively parallel processing (MPP) architecture to handle large data volumes without requiring indexing, re-indexing, or schema management before data ingestion. Grail stores data using an indexless, schema-on-read approach that eliminates the need for custom scripts, tags, and indexes prior to ingestion. The MPP engine provides query performance improvements over traditional solutions by enabling distributed query execution across large datasets. The platform includes Dynatrace Query Language (DQL), which supports ad-hoc analytics with syntax for parsing, transforming, and analyzing data. Grail maintains contextual relationships across different data types, allowing for causation-based analysis rather than correlation-only approaches. The data lakehouse architecture supports log management and analytics by processing logs and events at scale. Grail integrates with other Dynatrace platform components including OneAgent for data collection, Smartscape for topology mapping, PurePath for distributed tracing, and Davis AI for automated analysis. The system is designed for cloud-native environments and provides unified analysis capabilities across observability metrics, security events, and business data within a single platform.

Dynatrace Grail is Data lakehouse for observability, security, and business analytics at scale developed by Dynatrace. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Observability, Log Management, Security Analytics.

