Unified O&M cloud platform for network and IT infrastructure management

Security Operations
Commercial
H3C U-Center Unified O&M Cloud Description

H3C U-Center Unified O&M Cloud is an operations and maintenance management platform designed for managing network infrastructure and IT systems. The platform provides centralized management capabilities for H3C's portfolio of networking equipment, including switches, routers, wireless access points, and security appliances. The system supports management of data center infrastructure, campus networks, cloud environments, and converged infrastructure deployments. It offers visibility and control across distributed network environments, enabling administrators to monitor and manage devices from a unified interface. U-Center integrates with H3C's broader product ecosystem, including their data center switches, Wi-Fi 7 access points, firewalls, hyper-converged infrastructure systems, and cloud computing platforms. The platform is designed to support operations across hybrid cloud and multi-site deployments. The solution provides operational capabilities for device configuration, monitoring, and maintenance activities across H3C's hardware and software portfolio. It serves as a centralized management layer for organizations deploying H3C networking and security infrastructure.

H3C U-Center Unified O&M Cloud is Unified O&M cloud platform for network and IT infrastructure management developed by H3C Technologies Co., Ltd.. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Centralized Management, Cloud, Configuration Management.

