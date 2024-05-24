IonX Verisys for File Integrity Monitoring Description

IonX Verisys for File Integrity Monitoring is a file integrity monitoring and change detection system that monitors critical files and Windows registry objects across servers and workstations. The system detects unauthorized or non-compliant changes to files and registry entries, including unsignatured threats that may bypass traditional antivirus defenses. The product provides detailed information about changes across fleets of servers and workstations, enabling organizations to maintain systems in a known and trusted state. It supports compliance requirements for regulatory standards including PCI DSS, SOX, and NIST SP800-171. Verisys FIM includes automated alerting capabilities to notify administrators of detected changes. The system offers detailed reporting functionality for audit and compliance purposes. Integration capabilities with SIEM platforms allow organizations to incorporate file integrity monitoring data into their broader security operations workflows. The solution addresses the need for system integrity assurance as part of a layered security approach. By monitoring file and registry changes, organizations can detect configuration modifications, unauthorized access, and potential security incidents that may not be identified by other security controls.