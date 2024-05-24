Cribl Search™ Description

Cribl Search is a search-in-place technology that enables users to query and analyze telemetry data directly at its source without requiring data centralization or movement. The product supports searching across multiple data resource types including data lakes (Amazon Security Lake, Amazon S3, S3-compatible stores), object stores (Azure Blob Storage, Google Cloud Storage), analytics platforms (Azure Data Explorer, Elasticsearch, Opensearch, Prometheus, Snowflake, Clickhouse), and API endpoints (Azure, AWS, Google Workspace, Okta, Zoom, Generic HTTP API). The tool provides capabilities for discovering, querying, retrieving, routing, and analyzing logs, metrics, traces, configurations, and other telemetry data stored across enterprise environments. Users can execute searches on data residing in low-cost storage without rehydration delays, filter and summarize results, and forward query results to destination systems of choice. Cribl Search includes Notebooks functionality for collaborative investigations, allowing teams to iterate, enrich, and share investigative workflows. The product supports scheduled searches for automated data collection and analysis, lookup and join operations for data enrichment, and visualization features for displaying results through fields, tables, charts, and dashboards. Integration with Cribl Lakehouse enables real-time, high-performance searching and analytics dashboard generation. The platform is designed to provide visibility into data across cloud environments, host systems, and vendor systems without requiring specialized storage or indexing infrastructure.