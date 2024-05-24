FireEye Helix Description

FireEye Helix is a cloud-hosted security operations platform designed to manage security incidents from alert to resolution. The platform combines next-generation SIEM capabilities with orchestration and threat intelligence features. The platform provides alert management functionality, allowing security teams to view, create, update, and filter alerts based on various parameters including state, severity, risk, and confidence levels. Alerts can be assigned to team members, tagged, and organized into queues for workflow management. Search capabilities are available through a custom query language (MQL), enabling security analysts to investigate security events with configurable time ranges, pagination, and result filtering. The API supports both JSON and XML formats for data exchange. The platform includes investigation and analysis tools for security teams to examine security events and incidents. Reporting functionality allows organizations to generate security reports based on collected data and alert information. FireEye Helix integrates with other security tools in an organization's environment, augmenting existing security investments. The platform is designed to support primary security operations functions including alert triage, threat hunting, and incident investigation workflows. The API provides programmatic access to platform features through RESTful endpoints, supporting authentication, permission controls, and data restrictions for secure access management.