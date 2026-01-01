Elastic Integrations Logo

Elastic Integrations

Data ingestion platform for collecting logs, metrics, traces from multiple sources

Security Operations
Elastic Integrations Description

Elastic Integrations is a data ingestion platform that enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data from various sources including cloud infrastructure, applications, security events, and content repositories. The platform supports multiple ingestion methods including Elastic Agent for centralized management, Open Crawler for web content indexing, data connectors for SaaS tools, APIs, language clients, and Logstash for data processing pipelines. The platform provides out-of-the-box integrations with pre-built dashboards for faster analysis and visualization. It uses Elastic Common Schema (ECS) as a common data model to unify logs, metrics, traces, files, web content, and security events from different sources. Data can be parsed, enriched, and protected to generate insights. Elastic Integrations offers native integrations with major cloud providers including AWS (Amazon S3, ECS, FireLens), Microsoft Azure (platform logs, VM extension, Spring Cloud), and Google Cloud (Pub/Sub, Cloud Storage, BigQuery via Dataflow). The platform manages data ingestion through Fleet, which provides centralized control over Elastic Agents deployed across distributed environments. The solution supports both observability and security use cases, allowing organizations to use the same data for endpoint protection against ransomware, malware, and advanced threats while enabling security practitioners to inspect and respond to events across their infrastructure.

Elastic Integrations FAQ

Common questions about Elastic Integrations including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Elastic Integrations is Data ingestion platform for collecting logs, metrics, traces from multiple sources developed by Elastic. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Centralized Management, Cloud Security, Data Ingestion.

