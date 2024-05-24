Anrita Cyber Defense Description

Anrita Cyber Defense is a security information and event management platform that provides real-time monitoring and threat detection across networks, endpoints, and cloud environments. The platform collects, stores, and analyzes log data from IT, OT, and cloud infrastructure and applications. The system uses machine learning algorithms for anomaly detection and suspicious behavior identification. Detection rules are based on MITRE ATT&CK and Cyber Kill Chain frameworks to identify and neutralize threats. The platform automatically correlates attack information from various sources including logs from network devices, servers, and applications. Anrita provides visualization capabilities through customizable dashboards that display security insights for different stakeholders including executives, managers, analysts, administrators, and engineers. The platform offers analysis of relationships between attacked systems, users, processes, and network connections. The system includes threat hunting capabilities to proactively identify attacks in progress. It generates real-time alerts when anomalies and suspicious behavior are detected. The platform provides network visibility to track attacker movement through networks and communication between compromised devices and attacker systems. Anrita includes reporting functionality that allows creation and delivery of customized reports based on stakeholder roles, goals, and delivery schedules. The platform supports compliance reporting from historical logs to demonstrate regulatory requirements are being met. The system filters false positives to reduce noise and focus on critical security issues.