Anomali Copilot
AI-powered security platform for natural language queries across petabytes of data
Anomali Copilot is a security operations platform that enables analysts to search and analyze large volumes of security data using natural language queries. The platform supports queries in over 80 languages, eliminating the need for specialized query languages. The product leverages large language models trained on threat intelligence repositories to analyze newly reported threats and identify vulnerabilities. It processes petabytes of data to provide rapid search and correlation capabilities for security, IT, and fraud detection teams. Anomali Copilot uses natural language processing to perform queries and extract insights from unstructured data. The platform evaluates incoming threat data and prioritizes affected assets to support threat detection and response workflows. The tool generates automated reports and dashboards, converting raw data into business-level summaries for executives and decision makers. It provides contextual analysis to help security teams reduce time spent on alert triage and focus on critical issues. The platform is designed to integrate with existing security infrastructure to support threat intelligence implementation across an organization's environment. It aims to accelerate detection, streamline investigations, and increase analyst productivity through AI-enhanced decision-making capabilities.
