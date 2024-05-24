Realm Security Description

Realm Security is a security data routing platform that simplifies the process of connecting security tools and data sources to SIEMs and other security systems. The platform addresses the complexity of configuring data pipelines between security tools, such as firewalls, and security information management systems. The solution focuses on eliminating the manual configuration work typically required when integrating security data sources. Instead of dealing with extensive configuration documentation, custom parsers, YAML files, and regular expressions, Realm provides a simplified approach to security data routing. The platform handles common security data management challenges including filtering noisy events that consume SIEM budgets, formatting logs from various security tools like Palo Alto firewalls, and ensuring data appears correctly in destination systems. Realm Security is designed for security professionals who need to manage data flows between multiple security tools without extensive manual configuration. The platform aims to reduce the time and technical complexity involved in establishing and maintaining security data pipelines, allowing security teams to focus on security operations rather than data engineering tasks.