DBAppSecurity AiLog

Big data log management platform for collection, parsing, storage & analysis

Security Operations
Commercial
AiLog Big Data Log Management and Analysis Platform is a log analysis and security event management system built on a big data architecture. The platform collects logs and data from various devices including network equipment, security tools, hosts, applications, and databases, along with performance metrics, security alerts, business data, and user behavior data. The system aggregates, standardizes, and filters collected data to provide log query, analysis, dashboard configuration, and report generation capabilities. It supports log collection from over 250 brands and 5000+ device models, with more than 200 parsing rules that can be customized. AiLog processes over 1 million logs per second and supports elastic scaling for high-volume environments. The platform features a multi-tenant architecture with data isolation and customizable configurations per tenant. It includes detailed data permission controls and supports cloud-native deployments. The system integrates global threat intelligence sources and uses machine learning for log analysis to identify potential threats and abnormal behaviors. Built-in security analysis scenarios help detect device anomalies, exploitation attempts, and lateral movement. Correlation analysis capabilities enable identification of security risks based on patterns such as multiple failed logins and abnormal traffic. The platform supports various deployment modes including cluster deployment for scalability and high availability. It provides real-time search capabilities, ad-hoc queries, and monitoring of system metrics such as CPU, memory, and disk I/O across data center devices.

