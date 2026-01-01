Axoflow Platform Logo

Axoflow Platform Description

Axoflow Platform is a security data pipeline platform that collects, curates, and routes security logs from various sources to destinations. The platform provides collection infrastructure for cloud services, cloud-native sources (OpenTelemetry, Kubernetes), and traditional sources (syslog-ng, Windows Event Collector). The platform includes zero-maintenance connectors for security products such as switches, firewalls, and web gateways. These connectors automatically parse incoming data sources and transform them to destination schemas. Automatic data discovery identifies data sources and creates an associated inventory for detecting rogue sources. Data curation capabilities include automatic classification, enrichment, and optimization at the edge. Policy-based routing enables intelligent data routing based on business and compliance policies. The platform supports carrier-grade volumes with throughput up to 5 TB/day/core. Storage solutions include AxoStore for edge storage and buffering, and AxoLake for tiered security data lakes. Data tiering policies route raw data to cold storage and curated data to warm storage. Federated search allows querying across storage locations without data movement. Management features provide visibility into edge-to-edge security data flows, monitoring of system health, volume, data dropouts, and transport costs. The platform can be deployed as SaaS, in private cloud, or air-gapped on-premise environments using Kubernetes. The web console stores only metrics, keeping security data within customer premises.

Axoflow Platform is Security data pipeline platform for collecting, curating, and routing logs developed by Axoflow. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Native, Kubernetes, Log Collection.

