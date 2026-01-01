Devo Security Data Platform
Devo Security Data Platform
Devo Security Data Platform is a security operations solution that combines multiple security capabilities into a unified platform. The product integrates SIEM (Security Information and Event Management), SOAR (Security Orchestration Automation and Response), UEBA (User and Entity Behavior Analytics), automated case management, and autonomous investigation and threat hunting capabilities. The platform is designed to support Security Operations Centers (SOC) by providing real-time analytics and data processing capabilities. It focuses on enabling security teams to detect complex threats through analytics and intelligence features. The system includes a SOC dashboard for monitoring and reviewing security events. The platform emphasizes data processing speed and scale for handling security data, with the goal of supporting analyst decision-making and operational security workflows. The solution aims to provide visibility into security data while managing total cost of ownership for security operations. Devo Security Data Platform is positioned as an integrated security operations solution that consolidates multiple security functions that traditionally operate as separate tools, allowing security teams to perform investigation, threat hunting, and incident response activities from a single platform.
