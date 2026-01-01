BluSapphire SIEMless™ SIEM Description

BluSapphire SIEMless SIEM is a security information and event management platform built on a federated, distributed architecture. The system operates through three layers: edge processing, core correlation, and autonomous response. The edge layer uses DataStreamer agents to process data at the source, filtering out 98% of noise before ingestion while maintaining sub-millisecond latency and supporting over 200 source integrations. This approach enables federated processing across geographies while maintaining data sovereignty and compliance requirements. The core layer implements a signal-based architecture rather than traditional log-based collection. It ingests only high-confidence, context-enriched threat signals and performs cross-enterprise correlation with advanced user and entity behavior analytics. The platform is API-first and vendor-agnostic. The response layer, called AR², uses agentic AI with a reasoning engine to analyze threats, query context, assess impact, and execute multi-step remediation autonomously. The system targets sub-2-minute response times with 95% autonomous resolution rates. The architecture processes data where it resides without requiring centralization, providing a unified global view while keeping sensitive data in place. The platform claims to reduce total cost of ownership by 60-80% over three years compared to traditional SIEM solutions through logarithmic cost scaling and reduced infrastructure requirements.