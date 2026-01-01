BluSapphire SIEMless™ SIEM
Distributed SIEM with edge processing, AI filtering, and autonomous response
BluSapphire SIEMless™ SIEM
Distributed SIEM with edge processing, AI filtering, and autonomous response
BluSapphire SIEMless™ SIEM Description
BluSapphire SIEMless SIEM is a security information and event management platform built on a federated, distributed architecture. The system operates through three layers: edge processing, core correlation, and autonomous response. The edge layer uses DataStreamer agents to process data at the source, filtering out 98% of noise before ingestion while maintaining sub-millisecond latency and supporting over 200 source integrations. This approach enables federated processing across geographies while maintaining data sovereignty and compliance requirements. The core layer implements a signal-based architecture rather than traditional log-based collection. It ingests only high-confidence, context-enriched threat signals and performs cross-enterprise correlation with advanced user and entity behavior analytics. The platform is API-first and vendor-agnostic. The response layer, called AR², uses agentic AI with a reasoning engine to analyze threats, query context, assess impact, and execute multi-step remediation autonomously. The system targets sub-2-minute response times with 95% autonomous resolution rates. The architecture processes data where it resides without requiring centralization, providing a unified global view while keeping sensitive data in place. The platform claims to reduce total cost of ownership by 60-80% over three years compared to traditional SIEM solutions through logarithmic cost scaling and reduced infrastructure requirements.
BluSapphire SIEMless™ SIEM FAQ
Common questions about BluSapphire SIEMless™ SIEM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
BluSapphire SIEMless™ SIEM is Distributed SIEM with edge processing, AI filtering, and autonomous response developed by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Cloud Native.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership