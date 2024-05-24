Dynatrace Infrastructure Observability Logo

Dynatrace Infrastructure Observability

Infrastructure monitoring & observability platform for hybrid/cloud environments

Security Operations Commercial
Dynatrace Infrastructure Observability Description

Dynatrace Infrastructure Observability is a monitoring and observability platform designed for hybrid and cloud environments. The platform provides continuous discovery and visualization of dynamic infrastructure components including hosts, virtualization, network, and services. The product uses Davis AI to monitor infrastructure, cloud platforms, and hosts, performing root cause analysis and event correlation. The platform includes Dynatrace Grail, which retains context of ingested data for analytics and log-to-trace contextualization. The platform offers automated discovery of infrastructure components and provides visualization capabilities for monitoring cloud transformation initiatives. It includes log monitoring and analytics functionality without requiring schema management or storage tier configuration. AutomationEngine enables integration with automation platforms and incident remediation tools for auto-remediation, automatic ticketing, and CMDB updates. The platform can be extended through APIs and extensions available through the Dynatrace Hub. The solution monitors events generated by IT systems and provides analytics across observability, security, and business contexts. It supports network monitoring, cloud monitoring, virtualization monitoring, and server monitoring capabilities.

Dynatrace Infrastructure Observability FAQ

Common questions about Dynatrace Infrastructure Observability including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Dynatrace Infrastructure Observability is Infrastructure monitoring & observability platform for hybrid/cloud environments developed by Dynatrace. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Infrastructure, Cloud Security, Observability.

