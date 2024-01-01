Pack up to 3MB of data into a tweetable PNG polyglot file.
Tenzir is a data pipeline solution for optimizing cloud and data costs, running detections and analytics, building a centralized security data lake, or creating a decentralized security data fabric. The key abstractions in Tenzir are: Pipeline: A dataflow of operators for producing, transforming, and consuming data. The tenzir binary runs a pipeline stand-alone. Node: Manages pipelines. A node also has a custom storage engine built on top of Parquet/Feather partitions. The tenzir-node binary spawns a node. Platform: Offers a management layer for nodes. Nodes connect to the platform and you can manage them at app.tenzir.com. Check out our documentation for detailed setup instructions, user guides, and reference material.
A tool for creating cryptographically strong volumes that destroy themselves upon tampering or via issued command.
Encode or encrypt strings to various hashes and formats, including MD5, SHA1, SHA256, URL encoding, Base64, and Base85.
A tool for xor analysis to guess key length and key based on most frequent characters.
A Docker image with tools for solving Steganography challenges and screening scripts for analyzing files.
Monitors GitHub for leaked secrets