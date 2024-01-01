Tenzir Logo

Tenzir is a data pipeline solution for optimizing cloud and data costs, running detections and analytics, building a centralized security data lake, or creating a decentralized security data fabric. The key abstractions in Tenzir are: Pipeline: A dataflow of operators for producing, transforming, and consuming data. The tenzir binary runs a pipeline stand-alone. Node: Manages pipelines. A node also has a custom storage engine built on top of Parquet/Feather partitions. The tenzir-node binary spawns a node. Platform: Offers a management layer for nodes. Nodes connect to the platform and you can manage them at app.tenzir.com. Check out our documentation for detailed setup instructions, user guides, and reference material.

