CyberSift SIEM is a security information and event management platform that collects and centralizes logs from diverse sources including syslog entries, applications, endpoint protection, and intrusion detection solutions. The system performs statistical analysis to correlate events and identify patterns of suspicious activity. The platform incorporates threat intelligence from IBM X-Force and uses both anomaly-based and signature-based detection methods. It analyzes firewall and Windows events for anomalies and provides capabilities for threat hunting by augmenting IP information with AS numbers and country details. The system identifies malicious entities including TOR IP addresses, command and control servers, and scanning hosts. CyberSift SIEM offers fully searchable audit logging, threat detection, and reporting capabilities across monitored environments. The platform includes a context addition module that allows administrators to adjust threat severity levels. It provides visualization tools and dashboards for security operations. Built on Elasticsearch and supported by AWS and GCP infrastructure, the system is designed for horizontal scalability. The solution can be deployed as a virtual appliance, physical appliance, or cloud service. The physical appliance is a 1U rack unit optimized for high-speed throughput and allows customers to retain sensitive logs on premise. The platform supports DORA compliance requirements through centralized log management covering access monitoring, system monitoring, network monitoring, O365 monitoring, and web attack detection.

CyberSift SIEM is SIEM platform with anomaly detection and centralized log management developed by CyberSift. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Centralized Management, Cloud Security.

