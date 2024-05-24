Impart Precision LogGen Description

Impart Precision LogGen is a security logging solution that generates customizable, real-time security logs using code-based rules. The tool captures specific security data from HTTP streams, allowing security teams to log only relevant attack information while reducing noise and storage costs. The solution enables flexible sampling of HTTP requests under customizable conditions, allowing teams to log specific pieces of each request based on defined criteria. It logs directly from the HTTP stream to existing data pipelines, eliminating the need for additional decryption and re-encryption infrastructure. Precision LogGen integrates with existing SIEM platforms to enhance threat investigation and compliance reporting. The tool allows security teams to send traffic snapshots to their SIEM for correlating attack payloads with other security events and enriching monitors and alerts with higher fidelity data. The solution deploys within the customer's environment to maintain data privacy and compliance. It includes built-in, customizable redaction capabilities to prevent sensitive data from being stored in logs. The code-based rules engine provides control over what data is logged and under what conditions, enabling teams to capture attack payloads, attacker identifiers, and exfiltrated sensitive data without logging all HTTP traffic.