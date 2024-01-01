Panther Detections

A collection of free shareable log samples from various systems with evidence of compromise and malicious activity, maintained by Dr. Anton Chuvakin.
Panther is a modern SIEM built for security operations at scale. Teams can define detections as code and programmatically upload them to their Panther deployment. This repository contains detections developed by the Panther Team and the Community, welcoming contributions. The repo structure includes folders with rules for analyzing logs, policies for secure resource states, and scheduled rules for SQL query outputs. Python environment setup instructions are provided for installation and running.
A collection of free shareable log samples from various systems with evidence of compromise and malicious activity, maintained by Dr. Anton Chuvakin.
ElastAlert is a framework for alerting on anomalies in Elasticsearch data.
Access a repository of Analytic Stories and security guides mapped to industry frameworks, with Splunk searches, machine learning algorithms, and playbooks for threat detection and response.
A compliant audit log tool that provides a searchable, exportable record of read/write events.
Security-Guard helps secure microservices and serverless containers by detecting and blocking exploits.
Elastic is a search-powered AI company that enables users to find answers from all data in real-time at scale.