Panther Detections 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Panther is a modern SIEM built for security operations at scale. Teams can define detections as code and programmatically upload them to their Panther deployment. This repository contains detections developed by the Panther Team and the Community, welcoming contributions. The repo structure includes folders with rules for analyzing logs, policies for secure resource states, and scheduled rules for SQL query outputs. Python environment setup instructions are provided for installation and running.