Netenrich Resolution Intelligence Cloud Description

Resolution Intelligence Cloud is a cloud-native data analytics platform designed for managing security operations and digital operations at petabyte scale. The platform is built on Google Chronicle infrastructure and follows a cybersecurity mesh architecture (CSMA) approach. The platform ingests data across security and digital operations environments, correlates alerts, identifies incidents and pre-incident situations, and prioritizes them based on business risk. It provides contextual information through actionable insights called ActOns, which present curated data including related alerts, asset information, and user data with risk scores aligned to business impact. The platform includes behavioral analytics capabilities that detect anomalous behavior based on various attributes, enabling threat hunting and investigation. It offers sub-second search capabilities on hot data for up to one year and supports multi-tenant deployments. Resolution Intelligence Cloud generates ActOns that correlate alerts with asset and user data, prioritized by risk scores derived from likelihood, impact, and confidence metrics. The platform includes collaboration war rooms for secure communication with colleagues and stakeholders. The system provides real-time data analytics and machine learning to reveal anomalies, risky behaviors, and pre-incident situations. It supports automation of investigation and remediation tasks and integrates with SOAR and ITSM platforms. Setup can be completed in less than a day with the ability to ingest terabytes of data within days.