Security Operations Open Source
0

Grafana OSS Description

Grafana OSS is an open source data visualization and monitoring solution that enables users to collect, correlate, and visualize data through customizable dashboards. The platform supports integration with over 150 data source plugins, allowing organizations to consolidate multiple data sources into unified views for monitoring and troubleshooting purposes. The tool provides various visualization options including time series graphs, heatmaps, and 3D charts for analyzing complex datasets. Users can create dashboards with features such as canvas panels for customization, public dashboards for sharing, and correlations to combine disparate data sources. The platform supports nested folder organization and includes a logs table for scanning, sorting, and filtering Loki logs. Grafana OSS enables observability as code, allowing teams to deploy dashboards and alerts within software pipelines. Recent versions include Git Sync for dashboard version control, dynamic dashboards with responsive layouts, SQL expressions for data transformation, and Grafana-managed recording rules for cost-efficient queries. The platform also offers drilldown capabilities for exploring metrics, logs, traces, and profiles without writing queries. The solution is community-driven with over 1.5 million active installations, 67,500 GitHub stars, and 2,000+ contributors. It can be deployed as self-managed open source software or accessed through Grafana Cloud as a managed service.

Grafana OSS is Open source data visualization and monitoring platform for observability developed by Grafana Labs. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Monitoring, Data Visualization, Observability.

