LogSlash is a new standard method that doubles the efficiency and value of existing log platforms by performing a time-window-based, intelligent reduction of logs in transit. Created by John Althouse, it can reduce log volume without sacrificing analytical capability, making it compatible with various log producers and platforms without the need for infrastructure changes.