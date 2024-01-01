An Event Hub to gather, process, and monitor system events and link them to an inventory.
LogSlash is a new standard method that doubles the efficiency and value of existing log platforms by performing a time-window-based, intelligent reduction of logs in transit. Created by John Althouse, it can reduce log volume without sacrificing analytical capability, making it compatible with various log producers and platforms without the need for infrastructure changes.
Converts Sigma and Yara rules to CRYPTTECH's SIEM query language.
A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.
Cybersecurity project for security monitoring of Node.js applications.
Python application to translate Zeek logs into ElasticSearch's bulk load JSON format with detailed instructions and features.
Investigate malicious logons by visualizing and analyzing Windows Active Directory event logs with LogonTracer.