Panther Unified Search Description

Panther Unified Search is a security investigation and search platform built on a cloud-native security data lake architecture. The product provides search capabilities across multiple log types simultaneously, enabling security teams to investigate incidents and hunt for threats without requiring SQL knowledge. The platform stores security logs in a data lake with 100% hot storage at petabyte scale, designed to reduce investigation costs compared to traditional SIEM solutions. It normalizes and indexes security logs from various sources, particularly AWS security logs, for real-time analysis and querying. The search interface supports both visual query building and SQL-based searches, accommodating analysts with different skill levels. Users can conduct cross-log queries to correlate events across different threat vectors and log sources, providing context during security investigations and alert triage. The platform includes real-time analysis capabilities and integrates with AWS services for log ingestion and processing. It provides a scalable data warehouse for storing and querying security logs over extended periods. The solution is hosted and managed, reducing administrative overhead for security operations teams. Panther Unified Search is designed for cloud environments and focuses on handling large volumes of security data while maintaining query performance. The platform supports IOC searches and enables concurrent search operations for threat hunting activities.