NIKSUN LogWave™ Description

NIKSUN LogWave is a log management and SIEM platform designed for data ingestion, reporting, and alerting. The platform supports hundreds of pre-classified log types including firewall, system, authentication, and networking logs. LogWave provides real-time event correlation and analysis for root-cause analysis and mitigation. The platform includes executive dashboards, IOC dashboards, and automated reporting capabilities. It features full and partial string search functionality for log analysis. The platform can be deployed as a standalone product or as an add-on to existing NIKSUN appliances. It integrates with SOAR platforms for security orchestration, automation, and response. LogWave includes optional case management functionality for logging, tracking, prioritizing, and closing incidents. The platform offers scalability from hundreds of gigabytes to petabytes of log and event data storage. Through NIKSUN NetOmni, multiple LogWave units can be accessed in a grid configuration for network-wide visibility across physical and cloud hybrid environments. LogWave provides on-demand and scheduled reporting for real-time operations and strategic decision making. The platform interoperates with other NIKSUN solutions within the company's ecosystem.