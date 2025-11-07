CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM
CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM
CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM Description
CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM is a security information and event management platform designed to consolidate security tools and data within a unified SOC platform. The product incorporates AI-native capabilities to process and analyze security data across multiple domains. The platform provides security operations teams with centralized visibility into security events and incidents. It integrates with CrowdStrike's broader Falcon platform ecosystem, including endpoint security, cloud security, identity protection, and threat intelligence capabilities. The SIEM includes workflow automation functionality through Falcon Fusion, which provides security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) capabilities. This allows security teams to build custom workflows for incident response and security operations tasks. The platform is positioned as part of CrowdStrike's unified security architecture, sharing a common agent and console with other Falcon modules. This architecture aims to reduce complexity by consolidating multiple security functions into a single platform rather than requiring separate point solutions. The Next-Gen SIEM supports threat detection and response workflows by correlating data from various security domains including endpoints, cloud environments, identities, and network traffic. It leverages CrowdStrike's threat intelligence and adversary research to enhance detection capabilities.
