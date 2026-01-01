Graylog AI-Powered Security Description

Graylog is a security information and event management (SIEM) platform that combines log management, security operations, and API security capabilities. The platform provides centralized log collection and analysis for security threat detection and IT operations monitoring. The system includes AI-powered investigation capabilities designed to accelerate security analysis and reduce manual errors. It offers real-time threat detection with long-term log visibility and storage options. Graylog features built-in pipeline management for log routing and data tier management. The platform allows users to preview archived data and restore specific logs without requiring full data ingestion. This architecture aims to control storage costs while maintaining access to historical data. The platform supports multiple deployment models including cloud-hosted, customer cloud, and on-premises installations. It provides the same feature set across deployment options. The system includes dashboard creation capabilities, alerting functionality, and audit log collection from applications and servers. It processes various data types including syslog and audit events. Graylog is positioned for security teams requiring threat detection and investigation tools, as well as operations teams needing centralized log management. The platform has been recognized in industry reports including the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM and GigaOm's 2025 SIEM Radar Report.