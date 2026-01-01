Graylog AI-Powered Security
AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform
Graylog AI-Powered Security
AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform
Graylog AI-Powered Security Description
Graylog is a security information and event management (SIEM) platform that combines log management, security operations, and API security capabilities. The platform provides centralized log collection and analysis for security threat detection and IT operations monitoring. The system includes AI-powered investigation capabilities designed to accelerate security analysis and reduce manual errors. It offers real-time threat detection with long-term log visibility and storage options. Graylog features built-in pipeline management for log routing and data tier management. The platform allows users to preview archived data and restore specific logs without requiring full data ingestion. This architecture aims to control storage costs while maintaining access to historical data. The platform supports multiple deployment models including cloud-hosted, customer cloud, and on-premises installations. It provides the same feature set across deployment options. The system includes dashboard creation capabilities, alerting functionality, and audit log collection from applications and servers. It processes various data types including syslog and audit events. Graylog is positioned for security teams requiring threat detection and investigation tools, as well as operations teams needing centralized log management. The platform has been recognized in industry reports including the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM and GigaOm's 2025 SIEM Radar Report.
Graylog AI-Powered Security FAQ
Common questions about Graylog AI-Powered Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Graylog AI-Powered Security is AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform developed by Graylog, Inc.. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Alerting.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership