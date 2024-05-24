BluSapphire OnePlatform
BluSapphire OnePlatform
BluSapphire OnePlatform Description
BluSapphire OnePlatform is a cloud-native security operations platform that implements a decentralized SIEM architecture. The platform processes and analyzes security data at the edge where it is generated, rather than centralizing all logs in a single location. The platform consists of three main layers: DataStreamer for edge-based data collection and processing, the BluSapphire Platform core for signal-based correlation, and AR² for autonomous incident response. DataStreamer supports over 200 log sources with both agent-based and agentless collection methods, performing real-time threat detection and filtering at the source. It can route data to multiple destinations including other SIEMs like Splunk, QRadar, and Sentinel, as well as data lakes and streaming platforms. The core platform uses a signal-based architecture that ingests context-enriched threat signals rather than raw logs. It includes UEBA capabilities, cross-enterprise correlation, and MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping. The AR² component uses agentic AI with a reasoning engine to analyze threats and execute multi-step remediation autonomously. Additional components include CaseHub for ticket management and detection orchestration, a proprietary security data lake for petabyte-scale storage, no-code investigation tools with AI-assisted queries, and Garuda.AI as a natural language SOC co-pilot. The platform also includes OneAgent, an endpoint protection solution for Windows, Linux, and containers that prevents ransomware and zero-day attacks.
